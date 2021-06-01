Web Analytics
Final decision about matric, inter exams tomorrow as Shafqat Mahmood convenes IPEMC

KARACHI: A meeting of education ministers was summoned on Wednesday to take a final decision regarding board examinations in the country in view of the current situation of the pandemic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on June 2 will discuss the opening of educational institutions and the holding of board exams.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood will chair the meeting to review the pandemic situation and make a decision about the reopening of academic institutions and conduct of matric, inter exams.

The meeting would be attended by all education ministers.

A session of the inter-provincial education ministers held on May 24 had announced to conduct examinations of all classes and cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

Read More: Schedule of matric, intermediate exams in Punjab announced as colleges reopen

It had been decided in the meeting that board exams would begin after June 20. Intermediate and matric exams would be given priority which will start from the third week of June.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood last week had announced that teachers will be inoculated against COVID-19 on a priority basis.

Read More: Karachi board announces issuance of admit cards for classes 9, 10 exams

Taking to his official Twitter account, the federal education minister had said that the government has decided to give priority to teachers in vaccination.

“The target is that all teachers specially those conducting examinations should have complete vaccination,” he added.

