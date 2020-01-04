PESHAWAR: The newly appointed education minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province Akbar Ayub Khan has just passed his matriculation examinations, ARY NEWS reported.

The KP government, however, defended the appointment of the lawmaker on Saturday, who earlier held the ministerial post of communication and works and was elected from Haripur constituency.

The KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that it does not matter if a minister is a matric-pass as he has the required skills to run a department.

While confirming that Akbar Ayub has just passed his matriculation examinations-which also appeared at the assembly website– the information minister said that he is a skillful person. “His predecessors at the post were even primary pass,” the minister claimed.

“Akbar has all the skills required to run a department and he has served at the same position previously,” he said when asked if it is not injustice to those who had acquired higher education and are not elevated to the post.

Further defending the decision, Yousafzai said that there is no bar or requirement of a specialized qualification in democracy to serve at a particular position. “The only thing that is required is the skills needed to run a department,” he said and added that masses have elected him to serve them.

He further claimed that Akbar has passed his matriculation from a renowned institution and if anyone has passed out from such institutions then they have a vision of dealing with the things.

