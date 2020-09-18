LAHORE: The results of Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Exams 2020 will be announced on September 19 (Saturday), ARY NEWS reported quoting an announcement from Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Humayun.

He said that all education boards of the Punjab province would announce the matric results at a time on Saturday. “We are announcing these results after fulfiling all legal obligations and procedures,” said the provincial minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on May 16 announced to promote matriculation and intermediate students to next classes without conducting examinations.

It is decided to promote students of 9th and 11th grades to the next classes, whereas, the results of 10th-grade papers will be announced after checking the exam papers. The notification also read that 12th-grade students could improve their result numbers of 11th grade by appearing in the 2021’s exams.

However, no composite exam will be held for students of 9th and 10th Grade next year, Murad Raas said in his Twitter message, adding that they will appear in 10 and 12 grades’ exam and from their result previous years result will be calculated.

The education minister said that those students who could not appear in the examination of 10th and 12th grades will be assessed on the basis of their results acquired in 9th and 11th grades. However, the students will have to clear exams of all subjects. He added, “3% marks will be added to their total marks calculated for class 10th and 12th.

