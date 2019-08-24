Matrimonial dispute claims four lives in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Four people were shot dead over the matrimonial dispute in Peshawar’s area of Reggi, said the local police on Saturday.

According to police, armed men barged into the house of Ashraf and opened indiscriminate fire over the family members, which resulted in the death of four persons on the spot.

The assassinators managed to flee away from the scene. The bodies were shifted to a nearby facility for the medico-legal formalities.

The cause behind the killings was a matrimonial dispute between two parties, said police and added efforts underway to arrest the culprits.

On March 8, a newly-wed man was shot dead by his father-in-law allegedly over a so-called honour issue in Lahore.

Read more: Three gunned down over matrimonial dispute in Rajanpur

According to the police, Zubair had contracted a ‘free-will’ marriage with a girl in Islampura 10 days ago and had left for Islamabad for Honeymoon.

As soon as Zubair along with his wife returned from Islamabad, his father-in-law killed him and escaped from the scene, said the police.

Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital for medico legal formalities. Police have lodged a case and conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

Comments

comments