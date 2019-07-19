Matters with Afghanistan being settled in a good manner, says Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see Afghan refugees’ return to their homeland with dignity, ARY News reported.

Talking to newsmen after attending a ceremony in Islamabad, Afridi said Pakistan playing a vital role in the Afghan peace process.

Relations between both the Islamic states are strengthening with every passing day, he said and added that outstanding issues with Afghanistan are being dealt in a humble manner. “Recently a delegation hailing from Afghanistan met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.”

Afridi said peaceful and safe exit of Afghan refugees to their homeland is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

Commenting on the recent opening of the air spaces by Pakistan, he said the airspace was opened on the request of Afghanistan.

Read more: Afghan refugees can now open bank accounts, PM Khan announces

The minister said Afghanistan is a sovereign state and Pakistan is ready to help in every possible manner it could. Afghan land should not be used for carrying out terror activities in Pakistani soul.

He said evil forces do not want to see brotherhood between Pakistan and Afghanistan and appealed Afghan people not to forget the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan for them.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Pakistan is hosting over 1.4 million Afghan refugees, making the country the second-largest host of the refugee population in the world.

Comments

comments