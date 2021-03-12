Matthew McConaughey considering a run for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey is the latest Hollywood actor to be considering a turn to politics, as reported by CNN.

The Oscar-winning star has said that he is “seriously considering” making a run for Texas governor as the next step in his life. Speaking on an episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston’s podcast, The Balanced Voice, McConaughey said, “I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role?”

McConaughey, who hails from Texas, also told the host Rania Mankarious that it is a “true consideration.”

“Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?” he mused.

Just a week ago, McConaughey took to Instagram to announce a fundraising concert for Texas in the wake of the Winter Storm. “We’re Texas…. We’ve got some of the biggest talents in music with soulful performances and real-life stories from Texans that all speak to the heart of the Lone Star State,” he wrote.

The Dallas Buyer’s Club actor had already talked about the same back in November on The Hugh Hewitt Show but had seemed more skeptical of the possibility back then.

“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would be me,” he had said, adding, “Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”

McConaughey would be one of a series of celebrities who have flirted with, or won, political office in the United States. They include Presidents Donald Trump and the late Ronald Reagan, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Carmel Mayor Clint Eastwood, and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura.

