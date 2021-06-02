Matthew Perry calls off engagement days after ‘Friends’ reunion

Friends star Matthew Perry has announced that his engagement to literary agent Molly Hurwitz has been called off, reported People.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the classic sitcom, announced the split in a special statement that said, “Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”

The 51-year-old actor had been dating Hurwitz, 29, since 2018 before proposing to her in November 2020. Announcing his engagement to People, Perry had said, “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

The split comes hot on the heels of the Friends reunion special, during which concerns about Perry’s health were raised by fans of the show. Many pointed out his slurred speech and dazed look, especially in the light of Perry’s earlier struggles with addiction to alcohol and pills – he had been to rehab twice while filming Friends.

The speculation was shot down by Ben Winston, director of the reunion special, who called the comments “unkind”.

No further comment on the split has been made by Perry yet.

Comments

comments