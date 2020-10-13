KARACHI: Ulema Committee on Tuesday announced a country-wide peaceful strike on Friday against the assassination of a renowned cleric and head of Jamia Farooqia Maulana Adil in Karachi during the past week, ARY NEWS reported.

The clerics said that they were assured of their complete cooperation by traders and transporters during the strike. “We are patriotic citizens of the country and have not resorted to any sort of violence,” they said.

While expressing their dissatisfaction over the investigation team formed by the concerned authorities to probe the matter, they said that despite their 48-hour deadline to arrest the perpetrators, no progress is being made in this regard.

“When will the murderers behind the assassination of Maulana Adil be arrested,” they asked and said that no concrete measures could be witnessed on the ground in this regard.

Read More: Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest at Jamia Farooqia

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh police earlier in the day constituted a four-member high-level inquiry committee to probe into the killing of renowned religious scholar and head of Jamia Farooqia Maulana Dr. Adil Khan in the Karachi gun attack.

According to the details, Sindh inspector general of police has formed the inquiry committee headed by Karachi police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon. The committee also includes Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) DIG Omar Shahid, DIG east and SSP Korangi.

Read More: COAS expresses grief on assassination of Maulana Adil Khan

Police sources said that the committee will submit its progress report to the IG on the daily basis.

Comments

comments