Maulana Adil’s assassination: Police claim progress during probe

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed that progress has been made in a probe regarding the assassination of a renowned cleric and head of Jamia Farooqia Maulana Adil in the city’s Shah Faisal Colony area, ARY NEWS reported.

The members of the high-level police probe team, Acting AIG Karachi Arif Hanif and DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Omar Shahid Hamid, on Wednesday, visited Jamia Farooqia to apprise the family regarding progress in the murder probe.

The acting Karachi police chief said that the law enforcement authorities have been utilizing all available resources to trace and nab the culprits involved in the tragic incident.

“Those responsible will be brought to justice soon,” Arif Hanif said adding that the city’s police were striving to safeguard the lives of the public besides also maintaining law and order situation in the city.

“We are taking measures to reach to the real characters involved in the assassination of Maulana Adil,” said the DIG CTD Omar Shahid Hamid, who also apprise the sons of the slain cleric regarding the progress being made in the matter.

Read More: Police make progress in Maulana Adil murder case

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh police on October 13 constituted a four-member high-level inquiry committee to probe into the killing of the renowned religious scholar and head of Jamia Farooqia Maulana Dr. Adil Khan in the Karachi gun attack.

Sindh inspector general of police formed the inquiry committee headed by Karachi police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon. The committee also includes Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) DIG Omar Shahid, DIG East, and SSP Korangi.

Comments

comments