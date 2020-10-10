KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mehar on Saturday presented a preliminary report to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah into the killing of renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil, ARY News reported.

According to CM Shah’s spokesperson, the report states that Maulana Adil’s vehicle had stopped near shopping in Shah Faisal Colony to purchase sweets, and a companion had gone inside to purchase some sweets when two unknown suspects fired shots at him.

The preliminary report further states that five shots had been fired.

Talking to media, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that three men were on a motorcycle and the incident occurred around 7 pm.

“We are gathering statements from eye-witnesses,” he said and clarified that Maulana Adil did not receive any threats from anyone.

Counter-Terrorism Department Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid said police were focusing on possible motives behind the incident.

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil and his driver were gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi on Saturday.

According to the details, Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.

Resultantly, Maulana Adil and his driver suffered multiple bullet injuries and were rushed to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Hospital sources said that two bullets hit Maulana Adil, including one to the neck which proved fatal.

Maulana Adil was the son of eminent religious scholar Saleemullah Khan and was the head of Jamia Farooqia, a renowned university of Islamic learnings and related disciplines in Karachi.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed to apprehend the suspects involved in the assassination of the religious scholar immediately. The chief minister vowed to bring the assassinators to justice.

