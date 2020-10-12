Maulana Adil’s family refuses to lodge FIR: sources

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar and head of Jamia Farooqia, Maulana Dr Adil Khan’s family has refused to register a case into his killing in Karachi, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that after the refusal of Maulana Dr Adil’s family, an FIR into his assassination is likely to be registered on the complaint of Shah Faisal police station’s SHO on the behalf of the state.

The sources maintained that the investigation of Maulana Dr Adil’s murder is likely to be handed over to the counter-terrorism department of police.

Earlier on October 11, Police had made progress during a probe into the targeted killing of renowned cleric Maulana Adil Khan of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi.

According to an initial probe report by police, a new weapon had been used in the firing incident and only one of the attackers opened fire on the victims.

“The firing was carried out from a distance of eight feet,” the investigators had said, adding that the attackers involved in the incident were between the ages of 20 to 25.

