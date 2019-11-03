ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman has said that there is no plan to march towards D-Chowk or Prime Minister House, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering of Azadi March, the JUI-F said that D-Chowk was quite a small place for such a massive gathering.

D-Chowk is quite small for a gathering like this, while H-9 is an open space” he said, adding that the final decision about the Azadi March would be taken after consensus with all opposition parties.

“Whatever decision we make, we will do so with consensus with all opposition parties,” he added.

The JUI-F reiterated that there was no option but to send the incumbent government home.

“These rulers will have to go. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is even more helpless than us,” added Fazl.

Maulana Fazl’s two-day ultimatum expires

It must be noted that JUI-F chief Fazal-ur- Rehman on October 31 had given the prime minister two-day ultimatum to resign.

Speaking to the participants of his party’s Azadi March, the JUI-F chief said that his party and the people cannot endure this government’s policies so either PM Imran Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

Govt committee contacts Fazl

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi telephoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal and urged the JUI-F chief to find an amicable solution to all issues.

Elahi said they are ready for all possible cooperation for peaceful resolution of the matter.

The sources said Maulana Fazal also hinted at a positive development in the telephonic conversation with the PML-Q leader.

PPP not to participate in JUI-F’s sit-in

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had made an announcement that his political party will not take part in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led sit-in in the federal capital Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while talking to journalists outside Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur after meeting Tezgam inferno victims, said that PPP has given its stance on the very first day for not participating in any sit-in.

Comments

comments