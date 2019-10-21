Maulana Fazl wants bloodshed in country, warns KP minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai warned on Monday Jamiat Ulema-i-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman desires violence and bloodshed in the country to achieve his political aims.

He said in a statement that Maulana Fazl can never make it to the office of the prime minister in his life.

The minister said the JUI-F will not be allowed to play havoc with the democratic set-up.

“The Maulana is doing what Modi desired to put the Kashmir cause on the backburner,” he added.

Earlier, on Oct 13, Yousafzai had warned Fazl against challenging the writ of the state saying any illegal act would prompt legal action.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the people rejected Maulana Fazl in last year’s general elections, adding he is hell-bent on launching a baseless campaign against the government.

The minister questioned if toppling of the government would lead to the JUI-F chief becoming the country’s chief executive.

“Will Maulana’s march end unemployment and inflation,” he further asked.

He said if the government backs down from its position on accountability, everything would be fine.

