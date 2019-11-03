ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur- Rehman is likely to extend the two-day deadline for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

As per details, the government’s negotiation committee member and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi telephoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and urged to sort out the issue with dialogues.

Sources said the PML-Q leader, who is a member of the government’s negotiation committee, urged the JUI-F chief to find an amicable solution to all issues. Elahi said they are ready for all possible cooperation for peaceful resolution of the matter.

The sources said Maulana Fazl also hinted at a positive development in the telephonic conversation with the PML-Q leader.

It must be noted that JUI-F chief Fazal-ur- Rehman on Friday had given the prime minister two-day ultimatum to resign.

‘Opposition not to march towards D-Chowk’

Earlier, on Nov 2, Maulana Fazal had said the opposition had no plan to march towards D-Chowk.

“The participants of Azadi March want to march towards D-Chowk, but heading towards D-chowk is not our destination,” said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, while addressing participants of Azadi March in Islamabad.

The JUI-F chief said that opposition was still implementing the agreement signed with the government’s negotiation committee, but govt has breached the agreement by blocking roads.

‘PPP cannot participate in JUI-F’s sit-in’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had made an announcement that his political party will not take part in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led sit-in in the federal capital Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while talking to journalists outside Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur after meeting Tezgam inferno victims, said that PPP has given its stance on the very first day for not participating in any sit-in.

He said that the demands of his political parties are the same with other opposition parties but PPP could not favour a sit-in. The PPP chairman, however, said that the decision could be reviewed if the party’s central executive committee would take any decision.

