Maulana Fazl lodges protest with Bilawal for not showing his APC speech live

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday protested with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for what he said not covering his speech in the All Parties Conference (APC) live, ARY News reported.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman complained that the APC had live-streamed speeches of other party leaders but his speech in the All Parties Conference was not broadcasted live.

Sources said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told Fazlur Rehman that APC participants had requested not to broadcast live speeches of political leaders in the second session of the APC.

“We did not request against live streaming of our speeches,” Maulana Fazl replied to Bilawal.

Sources informed ARY News that PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto, who hosted all parties conference, has failed to convince JUI-F chief over APC live speech matter.

APC address exposed ‘healthy’ Nawaz Sharif

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that that there was nothing new in the address of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif during all parties conference (APC) as he had made similar speeches in his ‘Mujhe Kyun Nikala’ rhetoric during 2018 election campaign.

Nawaz Sharif should be asked over his narrative against national institutions,” he said while talking exclusively to ARY NEWS and demanded of the institutions to take notice of his remarks.

He said that Nawaz Sharif looked healthy and fine during his virtual address during the all parties conference (APC) and had mocked the judicial system after the court allowed him to go abroad for treatment.

