ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar says JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is softening his stance against the government.

Speaking in ARY News talk show, he said the nation would soon be conveyed good tidings with regard to the Islamabad sit-in as “ice is melting”.

He said the JUI-F marchers would flip-flop on their demand for Prime Minister Iman Khan’s resignation like they did on their plan to head towards D-Chowk and besiege the Prime Minister House to force the premier to quit.

Dar said the opposition would have to come to the negotiation table to hold talks with the government.

The PM’s aide said the Maulana backtracked from its plans to head towards D-Chowk as well his demand.

Earlier this evening, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said he is hopeful of a breakthrough on the Azadi March after a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the Rehbar Committee.

Elahi in his statement said the meeting between the government negotiating team and the Rehbar committee is a step forward towards the settlement.

“More time is needed for a breakthrough,” the Punjab assembly speaker said.

