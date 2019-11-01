Maulana Fazl wants to curry New Delhi’s favour, claims KP minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai says people rejected the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) call for participation in the anti-government protest in the federal capital.

Speaking to media, he taunted the JUI-F saying a party with just one member in parliament is demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation.

The minister claimed the JUI-F march is aimed at putting the Kashmir cause on the backburner, adding Maulana Fazl wanted to curry favours with New Delhi, which he has done successfully.

The minister claimed the opposition PML-N is bearing all the expenses of the JUI-F’s Islamabad gathering.

He warned if the JUI-F breached the agreement it had reached with the government, strict action would be taken against it.

Earlier today, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the opposition felt no pain of the masses but they were scared of the reforms and welfare agenda of the incumbent government.

Talking to journalists after visiting District Courts Islamabad on the direction of the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Dr Firdous said that for the first time in the country’s history a march had been organized to protect corruption.

She asked the organizers of the march to respect the agreement reached with the government and not create difficulties for the residents of the capital, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said, “The government has not created any hurdles in the way of the JUI (F)’s protestors rather provided them all the facilities including water and electricity to the protest place of their choice.”

