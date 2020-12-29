ISLAMABAD: Estranged Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani has announced to part ways with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and revive JUI-Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Maulana Sherani said that they would follow three steps as a guideline for their future course of action which included no action from their party against Quran and Sunnah, propagation of the Islamic teachings, and avoid forcing or pressurizing anyone to work with them.

He said that after consultation between their associates today, it emerged that Fazlur Rehman has formed a separate group within the party as JUI-F while on the other hand, they inherited JUI-Pakistan from their religious ancestors.

Maulana Sherani said that they could not support Fazlur Rehman in his lies and would ask the party leaders to refrain from disassociating with anyone and should work for strengthening JUI-Pakistan.

“As per the constitution of the party, we are part of the JUI-Pakistan and will oppose ongoing policies which are based on lies,” he said adding that their motive would be to spread truth and stand with the truth.

The estranged leader said that they never remained part of the JUI-F and now Fazlur Rehman should approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for registering his group as he no more remains a part of the JUI-Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Disciplinary Committee of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has expelled four members of the party, over violation of party discipline on December 25.

The basic membership of the JUI-F leaders namely Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Shujaul Mulk has been ended.

The decision was unanimously taken by the committee members Agha Ayub Shah, Maulana Abdul Wasay and Maulana Abdul Hakeem.

