Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamell called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office, Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.



Upon arrival at PM House, PM Imran warmly welcomed Maulana Tariq Jameel and his delegation.

During the meeting, both leaders discuss matters of mutual interest. PM’s special assistant Naeem-ul-Haq was also present on the occasion.

In April, religious scholar, preacher and public speaker Maulana Tariq Jameel had been awarded YouTube’s Golden Button as he reached the 1 million subscribers mark.

Read More: Maulana Tariq Jameel sends message of peace to Sham Idrees, Ducky Bhai

His sermons are not only widely watched on YouTube but also shared.

Comments

comments