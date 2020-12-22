Web Analytics
Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil shifted to home after recovering from COVID-19

Maulana Tariq Jamil

RAWALPINDI: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been shifted to his home after recovering from the COVID-19, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In his Tweet, Maulana Tariq Jamil thanked the masses for their prayers for his speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

He also prayed for the early recovery of all the infected persons fighting the pandemic. Tariq Jamil recovered from the COVID-19 last week.

On last Sunday, Maulana Jamil had revealed in a Twitter post that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had said he underwent a COVID-19 test after showing virus symptoms, which turned out to be positive.

