Maulana has yet to unveil final programme of his march: Pervaiz Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: The final programme of the announced sit-in and azadi march yet to disclose by Maulana Fazul rehman and a unanimous decision will be taken about it after he will inform us on the matter”, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Pervaiz Rasheed said in a media talk here.

“We have witnessed dark nights of Ayub Khan, Zia and Musharraf’s rules in Pakistan’s political history, now experiencing dark nights of Imran Khan’s tenure,” veteran PML-N leader said. “Those days were gone this will also come to an end,” he said.

Pervaiz Rasheed also demanded an inquiry on deteriorating health of Nawaz Sharif in detention and urged for action against those responsible for it.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl of Maulana Fazul rehman has announced an anti-government azadi march and protest against Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) government in Islamabad on October 31.

Maulana Fazul rehman, a stalwart of Pakistan’s politics has taken the leadership of major political parties in opposition, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on board for the protest announced by him amid reservations expressed by various leaders of both parties.

