Mawra Hocane opens up about her battle with anxiety

Actor Mawra Hocane revealed that she is suffering from social anxiety and is hoping to find ways to deal with it.

The 26-year-old starlet took to her Instagram on Thursday and posted a video from her Pilates class. A user asked in the comments section “Don’t you have social anxiety disorder?”

To this, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor replied “Yes. I developed anxiety recently and I’ve been battling with it one day at a time. For everyone who is reading it and has suffered anxiety we are all in this together.”

In the past, celebrities from all around the globe have shared their struggle with mental illnesses.

Earlier, Nausheen Shah revealed in a talk show that she had depression and anxiety for seven years.

Khan shared that during the shooting of a TV drama with Shehroz Sabzwari and Shehzad Sheikh, she suffered from four to five attacks. “I felt embarrassed and ashamed that what if my fellow actors get to know that I am sick and that’s why I took medicines to sustain.”

The Khud Parast actress, however, was thankful to her colleagues who recommended her a doctor and she is now on the road to recovery.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), mental disorders affect one in four people in the world.

