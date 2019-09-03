Mawra Hocane vows to clean up Karachi

Amid Karachi’s cleanliness issues, actress Mawra Hocane has pledged to play her part in cleaning up the city of lights.

Due to a spell of monsoon rains, the metropolitan’s garbage problem got even worse with heaps of accumulated waste piled up at every nook and corner of the city. The trash not only clogged drains but also led to a swarm of flies.

Hocane took to social media to share her concern and said being a citizen, she will do whatever it takes to clean Karachi.

“For the city I now call HOME #LetsCleanKHI I’m back in Karachi this week & will do everything I can in my personal capacity or otherwise to clean up my beautiful beautiful city. Inshallah let’s make it greener & cleaner,” she tweeted.

For the city I now call HOME❤️ #LetsCleanKHI

I’m back in Karachi this week & will do everything I can in my personal capacity or otherwise to clean up my beautiful beautiful city.

Inshallah let’s make it greener & cleaner💫@LetsCleanKhi @ImranKhanPTI @AliZaidiPTI @zahirrahimtoola — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) September 2, 2019

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi who is heading a cleanliness campaign in Karachi thanked her and shared what the drive has achieved so far.

Comments

comments