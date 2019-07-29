Actress Mawra Hocane has lately been sharing pictures of her Pilates regime on Instagram and giving us major fitness goals without a doubt.

Pilates, a physical fitness system, is one of the fastest growing forms of exercise in the world which helps with stronger, more sculpted and toned muscles.

As 2018’s sun set, the actress opened up about how the year has been more about inward growth for her. “I chose Pilates this year more than ever in order to spend more time with myself & to understand every inch of my body & how well or unwell it may be. You could choose early morning walks , yoga or mere 15 minutes of breathing & being with yourself,” she shared.

Hocane advised people to look after their self first without any guilt. “Listen to your body, listen to your heart & make sure they’re doing fine before you lend yourself to your family your friends or your partners,” she captioned a video of her fitness workout.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress shared a picture recently with her Pilates trainer reminding us she is still at it and expressed her desire to train with her forever. She wrote “This is my dear Friend but also my healer & my trainer, someone infact the only one I can completely trust with my body!!!”

She later shared another video with a caption “Prepping for something Special.” This got her fans even more curious who are wondering if staying extra fit is the requirement of an upcoming role Hocane might take up.

Hocane’s latest pictures from the Pilates lab shows she has been loving her new workout regime.

The starlet recently completed her studies to become an advocate and launched her clothing line in collaboration with her sister Urwa Hocane.

