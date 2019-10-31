Mawra Hocane shares throwback picture from her first-ever Halloween

Halloween season is around the corner and celebrities are not holding back with their costumes. Actress Mawra Hocane shared her first-ever Halloween look.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet wished Halloween to everyone and thanked her mother for creating her dress for the occasion when she celebrated it in 2000.

The 27-year-old starlet can be seen wearing a black costume with golden stars on it. Her golden moon tiara is the highlight of her look.

“Happy Halloween, throwback to my first ever Halloween. Thanks Maa @raziamakhdoom for staying up with me so we could turn me into NIGHT. #Halloween2000.P.S how good is my serious/angry night look,” she captioned the photo.

Sharing her latest 2019 Halloween look, the fashionista wrote “I think I’ve a come a long way starting from#Halloween2019.”

Pairing up fancy Halloween costume glasses, with a black dress and bold maroon lips, she looks stunning.

