It’s not easy for celebrities to get a break amid shoot and promotions. But our stars know how to balance their personal and professional lives. Many of them have jetted off to different countries for a holiday.

Mansha Pansha is exploring Europe on a cruise, Ushna Shah is in South Africa, Mehwish Hayat and Ali Zafar have jetted off to US meanwhile Mawra Hocane is holidaying in Sydney, Australia.

The starlet who made her Pakistani film debut with Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 has taken some time off for vacations and her amazing pictures are tempting us to take a trip too.

Here’s a round up of what Mawra is upto on her holiday:

Strolling on the streets of Sydney

Chilling with friends at Palm Beach, Gold Coast, Queensland

Enjoying Mexican food at Beach Burrito Company

This holiday is all about food!

The 26-year-old actress captioned this photo “Me looking at my post-vacation responsibilities(Vacay fat is visible already).”

Catching up with veteran actor Uzma Gillani

Taking to Instagram, the starlet wrote “I am so lucky. This legend here is my girlfriend.”

Devouring lychee during golden hour

A bit of shopping

Train rides and sunkissed pictures

