Starlet Mawra Hocane took to Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note for Neetu Kapoor, mother of Ranbir Kapoor on her birthday.

Her post reads “Happy Birthday to the youngest person at heart that I know of! Thankyou for giving me so much Love in just these five years that I’ve known you! May you live Long & Happy & Healthy.”

The pictures posted by Hocane reflects pure love, and the duo can be seen wearing matching bracelets in one of the pictures. The actress revealed the bracelet is a gift from Neetu.

“I shall forever cherish the twinning bracelet you got us! Here’s to many more chillings,” she wrote.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actor has always been quite vocal about her fondness for Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Read: Mawra Hocane visits Rishi Kapoor in New York

Hocane shares a lovely bond with the Kapoor family and was seen attending Neetu Kapoor’s birthday in the past. Neetu has earlier said that she loves the Pakistani actress and and has seen her shows. She recently paid a visit to actor Rishi Kapoor in New York as well.

The diva made her Bollywood debut with 2016 romantic drama film Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

Comments

comments