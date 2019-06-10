Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane announce clothing line

The Hocane sisters shared the news of their first collaboration on Instagram.

The sisters, who have a year difference, are each other’s biggest support system and do not shy away from expressing themselves. The duo shared on the social media platform that they are attempting to translate their inspiring journey as sisters full of love and affection into something tangible, a brand called ‘UXM’ featuring casual Western-wear and accessories.

The tagline of the brand is ‘the girls who can’. The well-loved sisters revealed “It is for the all the girls #whocan dare to live life on their own terms yet effortlessly in sync with the Beautiful world around them.”

Mawra and Urwa are known for their style statement and are often seen sporting international designer wear. The two divas are rocking those chic accessories featuring their initials in the picture posted by them.

Mawra recently completed her studies to become an advocate while Urwa is currently working on producing a film Tich Button with beau Farhan Saeed.

Many Pakistani celebrities have ventured into the clothing business. Be it Ahsan Khan or heartthrob Fawad Khan who co-owns a clothing brand with his wife Sadaf.

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor also co-owns a high street fashion brand, Rheson, with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

The Hocane sisters are stoked about their new venture. We wish them all the best.

