PM Imran Khan, Govt striving hard to provide maximum relief to people: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday tweeted that the premier has yet again proved to the nation that he cares for the poor and needy of the country by providing current reliefs on commodities and fuel, ARY News reported.

She said that the relief package on commodity items relayed to the marginalised people of the country through Utility Stores and the current drop in prices of diesel and petrol were glaring examples of how PM Imran Khan felt the pain of his nation and wanted to alleviate their burden even if it meant exhausting all available resources.

She further said that during a phase of financial crunch the government’s endeavour to ensure relief to its people had been a difficult yet fulfilling objective that they have achieved under the able leadership of the premier.

SAPM Awan also stated that a decrease in petroleum prices will, in turn, have positive effects on the prices of other items in the market and help in bringing the cost of commodities further down.

The government earlier in the day announced a major reduction in petrol and diesel prices for the month of March in order to provide some relief to the inflation-hit masses.

The one-litre price of petrol has been reduced by Rs5 to Rs111.60, while that of high-speed diesel by Rs5 to 122.26.

The price of light diesel has been decreased by Rs7 to Rs77.51 per litre. The new prices will be effective from March 1.

