ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter today to wish Pakistan’s Christian community “a Happy Christmas.”

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a Happy Christmas,” he wrote in a post on the popular social networking site.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: “Merry Christmas to all celebrating. May we spread happiness, joy, and peace on this occasion.”

Planning Minister Asad Umar also wished Christians in Pakistan and around the world “a very merry Christmas.”

