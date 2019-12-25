‘May we spread happiness, joy, and peace’: PM, ministers tweet Christmas greetings
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter today to wish Pakistan’s Christian community “a Happy Christmas.”
“Wishing all our Christian citizens a Happy Christmas,” he wrote in a post on the popular social networking site.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2019
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: “Merry Christmas to all celebrating. May we spread happiness, joy, and peace on this occasion.”
— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 25, 2019
Planning Minister Asad Umar also wished Christians in Pakistan and around the world “a very merry Christmas.”
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 25, 2019