‘May we spread happiness, joy, and peace’: PM, ministers tweet Christmas greetings

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter today to wish Pakistan’s Christian community “a Happy Christmas.”

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a Happy Christmas,” he wrote in a post on the popular social networking site.

Wishing all our Christian citizens a Happy Christmas. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: “Merry Christmas to all celebrating. May we spread happiness, joy, and peace on this occasion.”

Merry Christmas to all celebrating. May we spread happiness, joy, and peace on this occasion. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 25, 2019

Planning Minister Asad Umar also wished Christians in Pakistan and around the world “a very merry Christmas.”

Wishing Christians in Pakistan and around the world a very merry Christmas — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 25, 2019

