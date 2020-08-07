Maya Ali all set to return to TV screens

Prominent actor Maya Ali is all set to return to TV screens with an upcoming ARY Digital drama after three years.

Turning to Instagram, she shared the exciting news with her fans and followers. The starlet posted a photo of the script she is currently reading. The drama is titled Pehli Si Mohabbat.

“See you all soon on your TV screen,” she captioned the post.

The drama is directed by Anjum Shahzad. It will be aired on ARY Digital and is produced under the banner of iDream Entertainment.

The actress was last seen on television in 2017. Later, she made her film debut with Teefa in Trouble opposite actor and singer Ali Zafar.

She won the hearts of audience with the portrayal of Saniya in her last film Parey Hut Love. The film, directed by Asim Raza, was released in 2019.

Since then, Maya has been missing from the screen while her fans eagerly waited for her to announce her return.

