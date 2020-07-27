Maya Ali celebrates birthday amidst love and laughter

Prominent actor Maya Ali celebrated her birthday with family and friends during lockdown on Sunday night.

The actress ringed in her 31st birthday on July 27. Her family and close friends made sure to make her day special by throwing a surprise birthday party for her.

Turning to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star shared photos from the midnight celebration.

Multiple videos have also been doing rounds on social media in which the starlet can be seen blown away by the surprise party.

Sharing a message of hope earlier, Ali said that although the pandemic turned everything upside down but we are still fighting the situation courageously.

She had urged her followers to live every moment and most importantly love themselves.

