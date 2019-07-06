Actress Maya Ali revealed that she was offered a role opposite superstar Akshay Kumar for a Bollywood film but things didn’t work out.

The starlet said that although everything was decided, things couldn’t materialise because of the ban on Pakistani artists in India. She even went to India for the auditions.

Ali was asked in an interview with Masala UAE if she had any offers from Bollywood. “Yes I have been approached for Akshay Kumar’s film and I even went to India for an audition and everything was decided but because of some issues it couldn’t go ahead,” she replied.

The Parey Hut Love actor also opened up about her love for Bollywood films and said she has watched every Karan Johar film.

She hopes to work with heartthrob Ranveer Singh in future as the actress admires his energy and the enthusiasm with which he works. “Among actors, I really like Ranveer Singh’s energy so if ever an opportunity arises, hopefully it will be with Ranveer,” she said.

On the work front, she will be seen in upcoming film Parey Hut Love with Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui. Releasing on Eid-ul-Azha, this marks Ali’s second film.

Comments

comments