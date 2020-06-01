Web Analytics
Maya Ali hits 4 million followers on Instagram

Maya Ali , Instagram

Renowned actor Maya Ali has reached another milestone. She is currently celebrating four million followers on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing social networking platform on Sunday, the Parey Hut Love star shared a photo of her with a cake to thank her fans and followers for all the love and support.

“Some meetha pyaar to my growing insta family.#4M #grateful” she wrote.

Aiman Khan boasts the most number of followers on Instagram; 6.2 million. She is followed by Mahira Khan with 6 million followers.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan has 5.9 million, Sajal Aly 5.7 million and Minal Khan is followed by 5.2 million people.

Maya has however surpassed Saba Qamar who recently celebrated 3 million Instagram followers.

The 30-year-old actress was last seen on the big screen in Parey Hut Love opposite Sheheryar Munawar.

