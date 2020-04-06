Maya Ali is taking a break from social media to find inner peace

Renowned actor Maya Ali has decided to take a short break from social media to find inner peace as the world grapples with a pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, she said that “I know everyone is dealing with this in a different way but as I have mentioned already, there is always hope and this time shall pass too.”

“I am going to take a short break from social media. Everyone is doing their best in their own way to deal with this time. I thought it’s the best time to detox, to find inner peace and reset my whole system,” the starlet shared.

She went onto add that she is grateful to Allah for all the blessings.

The Parey Hut Love star’s team will update her followers about the ration bags distribution while she will be away from social media. She thanked everyone who donated to help the underprivileged during this crisis.

“Stay safe for yourself and for your loved ones. Talk to you all soon and love to all my fans,” she concluded.

Comments

comments