Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Maya Ali pens down sweet note on her mother’s birthday

Maya Ali, mother

Renowned actor Maya Ali recently took to social media to pen down a heartfelt not for her mother on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a photo with her Amma and wrote “Happy birthday meri pyari Amma, I usually have so much to say, so many things but when it comes to you I get short of words.”

“Amma Meri jan you have always supported me, especially in my worst times when I loose my strength and you stand by my side to tell me I shouldn’t give up. You became our father when Baba went and protected us when we almost lost everything but I knew the fact that I had you,” the starlet added.

The Parey Hut Love star said that her mother is her superwoman, life and happiness. She prayed that Allah blesses her with a long life.

Ali also shared pictures of the mini birthday celebration at home.

View this post on Instagram

🎂🎂

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on

View this post on Instagram

🎂🎂

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Sajal Aly shares a throwback photo to mark three years of ‘Mom’

Lifestyle

Johnny Depp denies ‘wife-beater’ claim in London libel trial

Lifestyle

Immortal mercenaries confront reality of forever in Netflix’s ‘The Old…

Lifestyle

Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi refutes his death rumours


ARY NEWS URDU