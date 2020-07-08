Maya Ali pens down sweet note on her mother’s birthday

Renowned actor Maya Ali recently took to social media to pen down a heartfelt not for her mother on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a photo with her Amma and wrote “Happy birthday meri pyari Amma, I usually have so much to say, so many things but when it comes to you I get short of words.”

“Amma Meri jan you have always supported me, especially in my worst times when I loose my strength and you stand by my side to tell me I shouldn’t give up. You became our father when Baba went and protected us when we almost lost everything but I knew the fact that I had you,” the starlet added.

The Parey Hut Love star said that her mother is her superwoman, life and happiness. She prayed that Allah blesses her with a long life.

Ali also shared pictures of the mini birthday celebration at home.

