Maya Ali schools troll over ‘still married to Osman Khalid’ comment

Renowned actor Maya Ali schooled a troll for absurd comment on marriage with actor Osman Khalid Butt.

As the actress welcomed New Year 2020 with a lovely picture posted on Instagram, a user commented on the post “Is she still married to Osman Khalid Butt? Never seen them together.”

The Parey Hut Love star clapped back at him by asking who said she is married. “Did I, my family, or Osman or his family ever mention this thing anywhere? You have a right to ask a question but please don’t give any statements about anyone. Thankyou,” she wrote.

Maya Ali and Osman Khalid are great friends and have starred as a couple in some dramas; leaving their fans in awe of their chemistry.

Following nasty divorce rumours with Syra, husband Shahroz Sabzwari recently schooled social media users to not assume things and respect celebrities’ privacy.

Just like him, Maya too want people to not give statements without knowing the truth.

Recently, Anoushey Ashraf also pointed out that celebs have the right to a personal life too.

