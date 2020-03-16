Prominent Pakistani actor Maya Ali penned an emotional note for her late father after her brother’s wedding.

The starlet took to Instagram to share that she misses her father and her eyes were looking for him on her brother Afnan Qureshi’s wedding.

“Weddings always have those moments where everyone’s around, people celebrate their happiness together and they become one big family… But baba you were no where, I tried looking for you, but you were not there to hug me and this was the moment when I got another reality check,” she wrote.

“May ALLAH grant you a higher place in Jannah Ameen,” the Parey Hut Love star added. Her father passed away in 2016.

Afnan tied the knot with Nosha in February. The couple had their nikkah in March 2017.

