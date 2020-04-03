Web Analytics
Maya Ali shows off baking skills in quarantine

Maya Ali Baking Skills

Renowned actor Maya Ali recently took to social media to flaunt her culinary skills. 

Taking to Instagram, she shared that her baking continues in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“My quarantine baking continues. Made my first chocolate chip cookies and were approved by my Amma 🙌🏻. These were so fun to make but even more fun to eat,” she wrote.

The Parey Hut Love star later posted a picture of her posing with the scrumptious cookies she made.

Anyone want some…?? 🍪🍪

Our local stars continue to share what they are upto in self-isolation with fans on social media during the lockdown.

