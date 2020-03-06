Web Analytics
Maya Ali shares throwback photos from ‘Parey Hut Love’ sets

Maya Ali

Prominent Pakistani actor Maya Ali reminisced her last film’s memories by sharing throwback photos.

The starlet took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of Asim Abbasi directorial Parey Hut Love. “Throwback to Saniya on the sets of Parey hut love..” she wrote.

The actress is all smiles in the photos which have gone viral on social media.

Maya Ali

In the romantic comedy, a strong-willed girl Saniya falls in love with an aspiring actor Shehryar over a series of unplanned encounters at weddings of their friends and family.

Aspiring Actress

The film, released on August 12 last year, starred Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Zara Noor Abbas, Fawad Khan, Mahira and Meera.

She has also been spotted at cricket stadiums recently to cheer for her favourite Pakistan Super League (PSL 5) team, Quetta Gladiators. She is the brand ambassador of the purple side.

Quetta Gladiators Brand Ambassador

