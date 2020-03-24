Maya Ali wants people to not lose hope amid coronavirus outbreak

Prominent Pakistani actor Maya Ali urged her fans to not lose hope or create panic as nation fights coronavirus.

The Parey Hut Love star took to Instagram to share a throwback photo taken at Faisal Mosque, Islamabad saying that day will come back soon when people will meet and pray together in mosques.

Authorities across the country are urging people to practise social distancing, pray at home and make sure there are minimum number of people during prayers at mosques to contain the pandemic.

She urged people to not lose hope amid the crisis. “Please don’t loose hope or create panic.”

“This is the time when we have to become One as a nation and adhere to the government orders. Wishing you all good health and safety on this day. Please stay inside your homes to save others’ lives.”

So far, 916 coronavirus cases have been reported in Pakistan.

