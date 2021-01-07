Maya Ali is all set to return to the TV screens soon in ARY Digital’s Pehli Si Muhabbat alongside Sheheryar Munawar, and according to the 31-year-old, her character has a strong message for the viewers.

Talking about her character, Rakshi, Maya Ali shared that while it isn’t too different, she has tried her best to make it stand out. “I always try my best to convey some sort of a message for our society, for our people, through my roles,” she said.

According to Maya’s description, Rakshi is a deeply respectful girl but also loves deeply. “Where she loves unconditionally with an open heart, she is also aware of her boundaries and cares about her family’s respect,” she explained.

Maya Ali went on to share how Rakshi is a character that breaks the stereotype formed around ‘love’ in our society. “We have a wrong perception here that if you dare to love someone, it makes you batameez (mannerless), or makes you cross your boundaries and limits, but the beauty of this character is that she loves in a respectful way,” Maya said.

“She cares about her father’s respect in society and also cares about the one she loves. So, she knows everything around her and I feel that is true for a majority of girls here.”

Watch the BTS video from the sets of Pehli Si Muhabbat here:

