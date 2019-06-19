7 times Maya Ali, Zara Noor Abbas gave us major friendship goals

Actress Maya Ali and Zara Noor Abbas share a great camaraderie off screen. Their bond has gotten stronger over time and we live for the sweet moments the duo shares on Instagram.

Here’s a round-up of seven times these two gave us major friendship goals:

Twinning

The gorgeous divas were recently spotted twinning when they flaunted bangles and posted pictures on social media.

Celebrating special occasions together

Maya showed up at her close friend’s wedding anniversary and shared a heartfelt post for Asad Siddiqui and Zara.

She even joked “I still can’t believe it’s been one year and you guys are bearing one another.”

Nicknames are a must

Are you for real if you don’t have a cute nickname for your friend? Well, Maya has given her girlfriend one. Guess what it is? Pikoo! We wonder what Zara calls the starlet.

Through thick and thin

Maya was super excited about Zara Noor Abbas debut on the big screen. She was proud of her and spoke highly of her acting skills.

She posted a picture of the star couple and said “Can’t explain my feelings to you to see you on 70mm… You have proved what you are? Superstar!”

This is all the validation Zara needed from her girlfriend.

Free styling tips

Maya Ali is a fashionista and she turned into a stylist for her dear friend. Take some notes!

The actress helped the latter get ready for her first film’s premiere. Zara posted about it on Instagram and thanked Maya.

Travel buddies

The duo haven’t been on a vacation together yet but they made the most of their time while shooting for their upcoming film in Turkey.

Zara sported a bomber jacket for a hangout and Maya took a dig at her saying “She thinks she’s in Alaska!”

Pulling each other’s leg

These two doesn’t leave a single chance to tease each other. In an interview, Zara revealed Maya can’t have her meals without soda. She even made fun of her as she is very picky when it comes to food. The actress shared an incident from Turkey “When soup was served at a restaurant, Maya literally asked if it has salt in it?”

The two divas are currently promoting their upcoming film Parey Hut Love which will be released on Eid-ul-Azha. They will be sharing the screen together for the first time so watch out for them.

