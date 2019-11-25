ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi has partnered with US non-profit organization Mayo Clinic in a joint venture to operate one of the largest hospitals in the United Arab Emirates as it seeks to become a regional hub for world-class healthcare.

State-owned Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic said on Sunday they would operate Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for patients with serious or complex medical conditions.

“Investments like this are establishing Abu Dhabi as a global destination for health care, in line with the Department of Health’s vision to bring the world’s standards in healthcare to Abu Dhabi,” said Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is the corporate marketing name of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, an independent public joint stock company that owns and operates all public hospitals and clinics across the emirate. ‘SEHA’ is a phonetic rendering of the Arabic word for health.

Today, the SEHA HealthSystem consists of 12 hospitals with 2,644 beds, 46 Primary Healthcare Clinic, 10 Disease Prevention and Screening Centere, 3 Mobile Clinics, 1 School Clinic, 2 Blood banks,4 Dental Centers, 2 Employee Healthcare Center,and 1 Vaccination Center.

It is the largest healthcare network in the UAE, providing a continuum of care to residents and utilizing leading-edge technologies. SEHA’s facilities accommodate 100,000 inpatients annually and conduct 41,000 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA has more than 18,759 employees spread across the emirate – from the Western or Al Dhafra Region to the Eastern Region and throughout the Middle and Island Regions. The organization offers many services and sub-specialties that are unique to the UAE and the wider region.

