Mayo hospital Lahore has no cancer medicine since the past 3 months

LAHORE: Cancer medicine stock has reached its end at one of the biggest hospitals in Punjab, Mayo Hospital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chemotherapy and integral part of cancer treatment has been halted since 3 months due to the stock ending.

Hundreds of cancer sufferers have been deprived of medicine since April this year.

A lot of the patients are suffering life and death circumstances due to the medicine being non-existent.

The patients are being referred to Jinnah Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram hospitals so that they may be provided with the required medicines.

The Medical Superintendent of Mayo Hospital has assured that the medicines will be back in stock at the health facility this week.

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on June 23 inaugurated free mobile health unit in Lahore.

According to a statement released from Director General Public Relations Punjab, approximately two lakhs people could avail free medical facility from this free mobile unit.

On the occasion, Yasmeen Rashid said that non-availability of resources in the locality was the failure of the past government and added that they were trying to solve the public issues on their doorstep.

She said that the residents could avail free facility of X-ray, ultrasound, all blood tests, ECG, oxygen and medicines from this health unit.

Special persons and registered workers in social security would also be facilitated with Sehat Insaf Card, the minister added.

Yasmin Rashid said, “We will fulfill all commitments with public under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.” Tax of public will be hundred percent utilized on public, she concluded.

