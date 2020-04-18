25 more patients recovered at Mayo Hospital, says Yasmeen Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Saturday said that 25 more patients of coronavirus have recovered at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, ARY News reported.

Talking to media provincial health minister said overall 168 patients of COVID-19 at different hospitals in Lahore have recovered so far.

Punjab has enhanced the number of novel coronavirus diagnosis tests and overall 52,500 tests have been conducted in the province, Rashid further said.

Yasmeen Rashid said that so far, 650 patients of COVID-19 have been recovered in Punjab.

“The out-patient departments (OPDs) have been functional at all government hospitals in Punjab including Lahore,” provincial health minister said.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid advised the people to be more careful during softening of the lockdown.

The minister in an earlier media talk said that personal protective equipment being provided to all the health professionals in the province.

She said that the provincial government will conduct 10,000 tests for COVID-19 at community and UC levels from the next week.

Earlier on April 15, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar had said the province will soon be able to hold 10,000 coronavirus tests on daily basis.

He was chairing a meeting of the elected representatives from Rawalpindi.

