Mayor Karachi announces to open Kidney Hill Park for public

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has announced that Ahmed Ali Park, popularly known as Kidney Hill Park, will be opened for public from Wednesday, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Karachi mayor announced that the park will remain open for public from 6 am in the morning till 7 pm.

“There will be no entry ticket for the public,” announced Waseem Akhtar and added that Kidney Hill Park was the best recreation spot as it is located in the center of the city.

He said construction work is underway to make the park more beautiful. Waseem Akhtar further said that around 40,000 types of trees have been planted in the park.

“The park is established at the top of a hill and the people will enjoy the city’s beautiful view from there,” he added,

Ahmed Ali Park (Kidney Hill) is located in Bahadurabad near the Karachi Cooperative Housing Society. The park is spread over 82 acres which is replete with natural hills and old trees.

The remodelling of the park was started in last year which includes growing of urban forest, trees like Neem, palm, a designated play area for children, swings, benches and walking tracks.

