Mayor Karachi seeks Rangers’ help to recover KMC land

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter on Sunday sought help from the Rangers to recover Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) land from grabbers after being disappointed with the police efforts in this regard, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to the Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh, the mayor said that a mafia was illegally trying to occupy a 200-acres of KMC Officers’ Society land and in December 2019, it occupied the office of the society.

We submitted a report with the Pak Colony police station in the city on January 03, however, since then no action is taken against the culprits involved in the act.

The KMC authorities have time and again launched drives against encroachment in the city and nabbed people for illegally occupying the government land.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Sindh government and Railways to remove all encroachments, including all multi-storeyed buildings that come in the way of Karachi Circular Railways, and ordered to revive the KCR.

We want to know what progress has been made over the matter,” the CJP asked.

Advocate General Sindh told the court that the KCR has been included in CPEC projects and the matter has been between the governments. “It is impossible to revive the past circular railway,” AG Sindh said.

There were 24 gates and most of them have been under encroachment, he further said.

“Why the KCR was not revived,” the chief justice asked the Secretary Railways. “Instead of its restoration the project was added in the CPEC,” the court remarked.

“The responsibility was taken by the government of Sindh,” the secretary said.

“We don’t want to hear this, tell the court why the decision was not implemented,” the court asked.

The court also warned of issuing the contempt of court notices to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Mayor Waseem Akhtar and the Secretary Railways during the hearing.

