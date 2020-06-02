Mayor Karachi terminates 20 officers of a medical college

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday terminated 20 employees of a medical and dental college in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to details, the officers were sacked on the suggestion of the inquiry committee probing the institute on corruption and misuse of power allegations.

Those that have been dismissed include officers ranking from grade 1 till 16.

A circular has been issued notifying the staff of the development whereas a chargesheet against those detained will soon be presented.

The federal government on May 17 suspended Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz over corruption allegations.

The interior ministry issued a notification after federal cabinet gave the approval to remove Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz from the post.

Although, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 21 restored Sheikh Anser Aziz as Islamabad mayor and quashed the notification of his suspension issued by the federal government prior.

