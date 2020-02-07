Centre, Sindh govt to work over KCR revival: Mayor Waseem Akhtar

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Friday said that federal and Sindh government will collectively work over the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), ARY News reported.

“KMC will work over KCR revival if received any direction,” said Waseem Akhtar while talking to media in Karachi.

Waseem Akhtar said that encroachments have ruined the entire city, adding that the transparent inquiry should be launched against the authorities, who allowed illegal constructions in the metropolis.

“There was no encroachment at Kidney Hill Park, said Mayor Waseem Akhtar. “Anyone found involved behind encroachments should be punished.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Sindh government and Railways to remove all encroachments, including all multi-storeyed buildings that come in the way of Karachi Circular Railways, and ordered to revive the KCR.

We want to know what progress has been made over the matter,” the CJP asked.

Advocate General Sindh told the court that the KCR has been included in CPEC projects and the matter has been between the governments. “It is impossible to revive the past circular railway,” AG Sindh said.

There were 24 gates and most of them have been under encroachment, he further said.

“Why the KCR was not revived,” the chief justice asked the Secretary Railways. “Instead of its restoration the project was added in the CPEC,” the court remarked.

“The responsibility was taken by the government of Sindh,” the secretary said.

“We don’t want to hear this, tell the court why the decision was not implemented,” the court asked.

The court also warned of issuing the contempt of court notices to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Mayor Waseem Akhtar and the Secretary Railways during the hearing.

